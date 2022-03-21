The Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity will host two upcoming Women Build Event 2022 days events.
The first will be held on Wednesday, March 23 at noon at the Tahlequah Public Library and is titled, "Building Realistic Nutrition Goals" presented by HopeWell Health. The second, "Community Garden Build," will take place on Saturday, March 26, at 9 a.m. at the Tahlequah Community Garden on 297 Circle St. near the NSU Science Building.
At a future date, The Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity will host "Building Confidence: Hard Hats and Tiaras," presented by Kristy Eubanks, which was originally scheduled for March 11, but was postponed due to winter weather.
