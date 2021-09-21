Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity has partnered with Money Management International to present "Operating on a Shoe String: Guide to Frugal Living," a free financial literacy webinar, which will take place on Monday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.
Living frugally can help consumers to achieve their goals faster by making smarter financial choices. This workshop will teach participants how to cut back their spending, become a savvy shopper, and do more with less. Those who wish to attend can sign up at https://tahlequahhabitat.org under the news and events tab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.