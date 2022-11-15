Habitat for Humanity working on House 32

Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity can build for significantly under the appraised value of the house, which gives the homeowner a "hand up" on their mortgage payment by having an affordable payment.
Each homeowner, such as future homeowner of Habitat House No. 32 Estela Rojas, is required to complete sweat equity helping to build their house.
"Ms. Rojas has been working on her house at the build site every Friday afternoon and Saturday she has been off work. Family members are allowed to help work half of the sweat equity hours, and her family members have been helping," said Habitat Construction Manager Ty Hemken.
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit Christian Housing Ministry that builds and repairs houses for low-income families with an affordable payment. Good credit and two years of steady income are two of the major requirements. For more information, go to www.tahlequahhabitat.org or call the Habitat office at 918-453-1332.
