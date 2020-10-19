Habitat home going up

Volunteers prepare to frame Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity House 29 for Diana Jolly-Collins. From left are: Randall Mahaffey, Jim Lewis, Robert Dennison, and TAHFH Construction Supervisor Ty Hemken. Volunteers are needed. Go to www.tahlequahhabitat.org to sign up or call the Habitat office at 918-453-1332.

Volunteers have begun to frame Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity House 29 for Diana Jolly-Collins, and more volunteers are needed. Go to www.tahlequahhabitat.org to sign up or call the Habitat office at 918-453-1332.

Tags

Recommended for you