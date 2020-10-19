Habitat home going up

Volunteers have begun to frame Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity House 29 for Diana Jolly-Collins, and more volunteers are needed. Go to www.tahlequahhabitat.org to sign up or call the Habitat office at 918-453-1332.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 51. Housekeeper. Died October 15th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services October 23rd at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Blue Springs Cemetery. Visitation October 22nd from 2:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
OKLAHOMA CITY [mdash] age 63. Heavy Machine Operator. Died October 1st in Oklahoma City, OK. Graveside Service October 20th at 2:00pm at Citizen's Cemetery in Fort Gibson, OK.
HULBERT [mdash] age 56. Carpenter. Died October 10th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral services October 15th at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation October 14th at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 62. Cosmetologist. Died October 12th in Tulsa, OK. Memorial Services October 16th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation October 15th from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
