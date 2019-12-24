Habitat House 27 blessed

Ben Vanschuyver kept saying, "I can't believe it" during the building process for his house. He was selected and qualified for a Habitat for Humanity house due to his good credit and income qualifications. His house is financed by the United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development with an affordable mortgage. During construction, Vanschuyver was required to work on his house along with other volunteers, earning 300 hours of sweat equity. He has been saving towards his closing costs.
On Dec. 20, Vanschuyver's house was blessed by Rev. George Warren.
TAHFH is currently taking applications for house building and owner-occupied home repairs. To schedule an appointment, call the Habitat office at 918 454-1332.
