Habitat in need of volunteers

Volunteers are needed to help build Habitat House 32.
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity has selected a homeowner for Habitat House 32. Estella Rojas was selected and qualified for Habitat House 32 which is now under construction.
Requirements for homeownership include steady employment, good credit, and a willingness to partner with TAHFH. Rojas is required to complete 300 hours of sweat equity helping to build her house, although family and friends can help with 150 of those hours. A Habitat house is not a free house, but a mortgage with affordable payments.
Donations may be made online at www.tahlequahhabitat.org or mailed to TAHFH, P.O. Box 1876, Tahlequah, OK 74465.
TAHFH is a 501c3, nonprofit Christian Housing Ministry that builds and repairs affordable houses for low-income families. To volunteer, individuals can log on to the website and sign up under "How to Help." Potential applicants may complete a pre-application on the website or call the office for an appointment at 918-453-1332.
