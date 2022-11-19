Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity is making progress on Habitat House 32 on State Highway 51 East. This will be the 32nd house TAHFH has built in the Tahlequah area since being founded 32 years ago.
"In the beginning, we only worked on weekends," said Executive Director Linda Cheatham. "As a volunteer organization, most of our workers had to work during the week and could only help on Saturday. It took a year to build one house at that pace."
TAHFH hired an executive director 12 years ago and a construction supervisor seven years ago. They are now able to finish a house in four to six months, depending on the weather and the number of volunteers. Cherokee Nation Career Services has been assigning citizens to the construction crew, which has helped speed up the building process.
TAHFH builds and repairs houses for selected and qualified low-income families in the Tahlequah area. The homeowner pays an affordable mortgage with below market interest. Those interested in applying for a house or repair are invited to log on to the website at www.tahlequahhabitat.org and fill out a pre-application or call the office at 918-453-1332 and make an appointment. All applicants must have good credit and steady income to repay the mortgage.
