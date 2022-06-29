Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity is almost finished with construction on House 31.
With 988 square feet, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has an open-concept living room, dining room, and kitchen and is full of energy efficiency. To qualify for this house, the owner was required to meet income guidelines, have good credit, income to pay back a low-cost mortgage, and a willingness to work "sweat equity hours."
Volunteers are needed every Wednesday in July to complete the final punch list.
"The punch list are those final tasks that need completed such as closet shelving, touch up painting, and installing baseboard trim," said TAHFH Executive Director Linda Cheatham. "We already have the OSU Medical students scheduled [at] the end of July to finish the landscaping and do the final clean inside."
For more information on volunteering, call 918-453-1332 or sign up online at www.tahlequahhabitat.org.
