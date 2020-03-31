Although the doors to Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity's ReStores are temporarily closed to the public, TAHFH curbside sales are available for paint, paint supplies and other items in stock.
Executive Director Linda Cheatham said customers should call the ReStore Home Improvement Store at 918-453-2720 to make arrangements.
"We are not able to pick up your donations right now, but you may drop off your donations," said Cheatham.
Clothing, accessories, shoes and toys should be bagged and taken to the ReStore Rack Clothing Store behind the post office. Household items may be taken to the ReStore Home Improvement Store, 198 W. First St.
While the administrative office is also closed, staff members are still reviewing pre-applications for home loans and repairs submitted online through the website, www.tahlequahhabitat.org, or by phone at 918-453-1332.
The CARE Act allows a tax deduction for donations up to $300 for non-itemizers on their 2020 taxes.
Donors are encouraged to mail a tax-deductible donation to TAHFH, P.O. Box 1876, Tahlequah, OK 74465 or to donate through the Habitat website using PayPal.
