Area residents are invited to join Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity for a free financial webinar, "Using Credit Wisely," presented by Money Management International and hosted by TAAHH on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 6 p.m.
Credit can help people achieve their goals or be an obstruction to success. This workshop will explain the true costs of using borrowed money, showing participants the best way to use credit as part of a sound financial plan.
Participants will learn how to: distinguish between secured and unsecured credit; compare credit card offers; find alternatives to credit usage; and establish a healthy credit history
To register, visit www.tahlequahhabitat.org Click “Financial Literacy Webinars,” found under the “News/Events” tab. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.