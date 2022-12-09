Habitat puts finishing touches on House 32

Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity has started finishing its work on House No. 32.
"Construction on House 32 started in September, and we are working hard and fast to try and get this family home for the holidays," said Linda Cheatham, executive director.
TAHFH has two more home applicants pending and hopes to complete them in 2023.
"Our issue right now is property to build on," said Cheatham. "If anyone has property in Tahlequah to donate or sell that is suitable for house building, please call the office and let us know."
Cheatham said if anyone has suitable property for house building in Tahlequah they would like to donate or sell, they can call the office at 918-453-1332.
TAHFH is a nonprofit Christian Housing Ministry that builds and repairs houses for selected and qualified low-income families with an affordable mortgage. Those interested in applying for a house or repair, are invited to make an appointment for assessment, or log on to the website at www.tahlequahhabitat.org and fill out a pre-application.
