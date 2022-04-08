Habitat ReStore is ready for prom

Stacey Callison, manager of the Habitat ReStore Rack clothing store arranged shoes in preparation for prom and spring weddings.

The Habitat ReStore Rack is ready for prom and spring weddings with an assortment of dresses, shoes, purses, and other accessories.

Now at a new location the Rack is located at 198 W. First St. and offers a large private dressing room just for these fancy dresses. The ReStore Rack is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Proceeds help build houses for low income families in Cherokee County. For information about the housing program, visit tahlequahhabitat.org or call 918-453-1332.

