Habitat ReStore is ready for prom

The Habitat ReStore Rack is ready for prom and spring weddings with an assortment of dresses, shoes, purses, and other accessories.
Now at a new location the Rack is located at 198 W. First St. and offers a large private dressing room just for these fancy dresses. The ReStore Rack is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Proceeds help build houses for low income families in Cherokee County. For information about the housing program, visit tahlequahhabitat.org or call 918-453-1332.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.