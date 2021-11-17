Habitat ReStore moving to new location

Talking Leaves Job Corps is the second-largest training program across the nation. Academies cross train students in an apprenticeship program so they are ready with the knowledge to get started in construction or manufacturing.
TLJC has partnered with Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity for on-the-job work experience and plans to help build Habitat House 31 in 2022. James Gambrel is the construction instructor and also a member-at-large on the Habitat Board.
For the past four years, TAHFH has been making plans to build a new Habitat ReStore to give much-needed space to receive donations from the public and then sell those donations to help fund house building for low-income families in Cherokee County.
"As a nonprofit Christian housing ministry, we do not keep the profit for personal benefit. Instead, all profit is funneled into the House Building department of TAHFH and helps buy supplies to build and repair houses for low- and very low-income families," said Executive Director Linda Cheatham. "A Habitat house is not free to the homeowner. Each homeowner receives an affordable mortgage with payments structured for their income level."
Employees are now moving everything from the old ReStore, at 816 S. College Ave., to the new ReStore at 17165 W. Mud Valley Road, with plans to be open to the public Monday, Nov. 29, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors are asked to bring all donations during working hours, as no donations will be accepted after working hours. To schedule a pickup, call the ReStore directly at 918-453-2720 after Dec. 1.
