Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore The Rack is hosting a Valentine's Day drawing that includes dinner for two at El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant, a movie gift certificate for two, and a box of chocolates.
Tickets for the drawing are $2 each or three tickets for $5, and they can be purchased at The Rack, 12 Plaza South. The drawing will be held Feb. 12. Money raised benefits the building and repair of houses in Cherokee County.
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity is a Christian housing ministry that builds and repairs houses for low- and very low-income families that are selected and qualified. No profit is applied. For more information or to see about qualifications, call the office at 918-453-1332, or stop by 816 S. College Ave.
