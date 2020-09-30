Habitat selects homeowner for House 29

Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity has announced that Diana Jolly-Collins was selected as the homeowner for Habitat House 29.
Jolly-Collins works as a cashier in the Restore Home Improvement Store, 198 W. First St. in Tahlequah. She has worked hard to improve her credit to qualify for a home loan. Construction is scheduled to begin in October on her house.
Volunteers are needed to help build and people can sign up on the Habitat website, www.tahlequahhabitat.org.
The notification of selection to Jolly-Collins comes in conjunction with World Habitat Day which is Monday, Oct. 5. Interested persons can make a $1 donation toward the cause at either the ReStore Home Improvement Store or at the Restore Rack Clothing Store, 12 Plaza South behind the post office.
TAHFH is celebrating its 30th year building houses for families in Cherokee County. TAHFH packages home loans directly with the United States Department of Agriculture that are geared for low and very low income families.
For those interested, home loan application guidelines and a pre-application to check qualifications are available on www.tahlequahhabitat.org.
For more information, contact TAHFH Director Linda Cheatham at director@tahlequahhabitat.org or 918-453-1332.
