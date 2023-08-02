HULBERT – Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity has selected Pamelia McClure and her two grandsons, Alex and Aiden McClure, for Habitat House 33.
Their home is now under construction in Hulbert.
The family was present to look out of their “window of opportunity” during the framing phase of the house.
TAHFH is hoping to get this family “home for the holidays” and needs volunteers to help with all stages of the construction.
Interested people can sign up on www.tahlequahhabitat.org or call the office at 918-453-1332.
TAHFH is a Christian housing ministry that builds and repairs houses for selected and qualified low-income families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.