Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity is a Christian housing ministry that builds and repairs houses for low and very low income families that are selected and qualified in Cherokee county. TAHFH ReStore and ReStore the Rack are donation based resale shops that help fund these construction and repair projects.
Community members can support this mission by shopping at or donating to the local ReStore, 198 W. First St., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or at ReStore the Rack, 12 Plaza South, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to support our mission.
Both locations offer weekly discount days. Visit the Tahlequah Habitat ReStore for home improvement needs on Tuesday and Thursday for 25 percent of of furniture and 50 percent off in store. Some exclusions apply. ReStore the Rack offers 50 percent off on Monday and Wednesday.
To learn more about donating gently used home items or clothing, contact the ReStore at 918-453-2720, or ReStore the Rack at 918-453-0466.
Find out the guidelines to qualify for a TAHFH house or repair by calling the office at 918-453-1332, or stop by 816 S. College Ave. for information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.