Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity will host a Spring Gala on April 18.
Tickets to the event are $40 per seat. Sponsorship positions are also available.
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity is a Christian housing ministry that builds and repairs houses for low and very low income families that are selected and qualified. Proceeds from the event will support the construction of House 28.
For more information, call the office at 918-453-1332 or visit 816 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah.
