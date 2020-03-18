The Tahlequah Habitat ReStore Home Improvement Store and Restore Rack Clothing Store will continue to accept donations and be open for business at this time.
"Our employees are making sure to disinfect shopping carts, sales counters, door knobs, etc. to make the store as germ free as possible," said Linda Cheatham, executive director, Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity. "While you are sheltered in place with time on your hands, this is a good time to clean out unwanted items to donate to us."
For more information, call: TAHFH office, 918-453-1332; ReStore, 918-453-2720; or ReStore Rack, 918-453-0466.
