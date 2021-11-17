Habitat to hold virtual housewarming event this Saturday for House No. 30

Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity will hold a house blessing for Stephanie Lewis, homeowner No. 30, on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m.
House 30 can be found at 15310 W. Phillips Dr. Park Hill, OK 74451 in the Tenkiller Harbor area.
The event will be broadcast on Facebook Live @TAHFH, for any who would like to attend this event virtually.
TAHFH officials said they are thankful for the new addition of Lewis to their Habitat family and grateful for the volunteers who gathered to build strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter in the community.
Those who are interested in finding out if they qualify for a Habitat for Humanity home, or would like to apply as a volunteer, should call 918-453-1332 or visit tahlequahhabitat.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.