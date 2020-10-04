Habitat to post pinup for those who donate

Habitat to honor donors

In honor of World Habitat Day on Oct. 5, Tahlequah Habitat ReStore will post a blue home pinup when people make donations of $1 or greater and sign their names for display. Donations support construction of House 29 for Diana Jolly-Collins and family. Collectively, the pinups will reflect supporters' views on the need for safe, adequate, and affordable homes for everyone. This year, the ReStore for Home Improvement will enter each $5 donation into a drawing for a $100 gift card donated by Tahlequah Lumber. The drawing will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at the ReStore, 198 W. First St.