Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 49F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.