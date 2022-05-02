The Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore truck will make an appearance at Northeastern State University on May 6 starting at 10 a.m. to collect donations during move-out day. This will give students the opportunity to donate unwanted items that cannot travel home with them to the ReStores where the items will be given a second life. Congratulations graduates!
Also on May 6, the ReStore Rack will celebrate its grand opening. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Festivities for the day include snow cones, popcorn and prize drawings. The Rack will hold a week-long 50 percent off sale May 2-7. All are welcome to attend
