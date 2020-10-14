Habitat welcomes new ReStore associate

Perfecto Pineda, center, is congratulated on becoming a Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore associate by Bronwyn Duncan, left, ReStore manager, and James Gambrell, instructor at Talking Leaves Job Corps.

Perfecto Pineda has been welcomed on as a Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore associate.

Pineda received congratulations from James Gambrell, instructor for the Home Builders Institute, Basic Construction Technology at Talking Leaves Job Corps, for successfully completing all course work while being the class leader during his training.

The Home Builders Institute is the leading federally funded training program in the nation. They offer courses in carpentry, electricity, plumbing, HVAC, and solar installation.

Tags

Recommended for you