Students with the Cherokee Nation Summer Leadership program helped Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity with a home repair for Melanie Medearis.
Over 40 youth ages 18-22 applied for the eight-week program, but only 12 were accepted. Requirements include a GPA of 3.5 or better, pass a professional interview with team of judges, write an essay why they want to be in the program, and submit letters of recommendation. In addition to community service, the participants learn about Cherokee culture.
TAHFH is currently taking applications from low-income families for owner occupied repairs. The cost of the repairs must be paid back with an affordable payment. TAHFH is a nonprofit Christian Housing Ministry that builds and repairs homes for low-income families in Cherokee County. To complete a pre-application, go to www.tahlequahhabitat.org.
