SEARCY, Arkansas - Hannah Hackworth, a senior studying public relations, is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the spring 2022 semester.
The dean's list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding's student body represents students from across the U.S. and more than 50 nations and territories.
The University offers more than 110 undergraduate majors; 14 preprofessional programs; more than 40 graduate and professional programs; as well as numerous study abroad opportunities including locations in Australasia, Peru, England, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu.
