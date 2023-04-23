The Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation is now accepting applications for the first seven homes in the Mige Glory military housing addition in Tahlequah.
The homes are open to families with an eligible Cherokee Nation citizen veteran or citizen who is in active military service.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced this week that the first seven single-family subsidized homes in the new neighborhood are complete and ready for Cherokee families to move in.
“This new housing addition is the result of a very innovative approach to addressing housing insecurity among Cherokee citizens, particularly our Cherokee warriors,” said Hoskin. “We are excited for the future of this new neighborhood and ready to see the first seven Cherokee families move into new homes here in the Mige Glory Addition.”
The Mige Glory Addition is part of the Cherokee Veterans Housing Initiative through the U.S. Department of Defense Innovative Readiness Training program. Fourteen more new homes are also under construction in the neighborhood.
“Working with the Innovative Readiness Training program has really been a blessing for the Cherokee Nation, particularly for the Cherokee veterans and active duty personnel who will soon be living in these new homes,” said Warner.
“I want to commend Master Sgt. Mitchell Sisco, a Cherokee Nation citizen from Tahlequah who came to us with this idea and has served as the operations manager for the IRT program.”
As part of the IRT, the Oklahoma Air National Guard, the Army National Guard, the Navy Reserve, and the Air Force Reserve Command have provided hundreds of personnel to construct the new homes and necessary infrastructure.
The program provides them with hands-on, real-world training that improves their deployment readiness.
Eligibility information and applications for Cherokee citizens can be picked up at any Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation office or at the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center in Tahlequah, or can be downloaded online at https://www.hacn.org/militaryhousing.
The Cherokee Nation provided 30 acres for the Mige Glory Addition. The Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation provided materials and other basic services for construction of the new homes.
The Office of Veterans Affairs and Cherokee Nation Emergency Management have also provided support for the project.
The new housing addition is named in honor of the late Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Mige Glory, who served in the U.S. Army after being drafted at the age of 18.
Glory served as a clerk for the 122nd Evacuation Hospital in Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.