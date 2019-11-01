Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation will take applications for rental properties for residents ages 62 and older in the Shade Addition in Hulbert and Sequoyah Heights Addition in Tahlequah.
Shade applications will be available Thursday, Nov. 7, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Proctor Heights office, 900 Bassham Drive. Sequoyah Heights applications will be available Friday, Nov. 8, 9 a.m. at the Gregg Glass Building, 120 McSpadden Court. A household member must be a member of a federally recognized tribe. Household income must be at or below 80 percent of national median income guidelines and rent is based on family income. Criminal background checks will be conducted on those 18 years and older, and other requirements will apply.
HACN staff will distribute and accept applications for one-bedroom units. The first 20 completed applications for Shade, and first 30 for Sequoyah Heights, will be accepted. A completed application must be signed by both head of household and spouse. For more information, contact HACN at 918-456-5482.
