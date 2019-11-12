Most of Cherokee County just endured the weather of three seasons in a 24-hour period: autumn, spring, and winter.
Temperatures remained comfortable for much of Sunday and into Monday morning, with area residents even venturing out in shorts. However, an arctic high moved in early Monday, bringing with it rain, hail, thunder, sleet, and snow.
As temperatures quickly plummeted, roadways became slick and some vehicles ended up in ditches.
The Tahlequah Fire Department was called to a motor vehicle collision near Woodall School around noon Monday, and local wreckers were on hand to pull out cars.
Wayne Ryals, Tahlequah street commissioner, said he drove about a block and knew he needed to get sand on certain parts of the roads.
"We saw it building up on the streets and had sand trucks covering the steep hills and the bridges," he said. "Not long after that, it started melting off the roads."
Devin Gordon, from Cherokee County Wrecker Service, said he pulled out about eight vehicles during the day.
Although several fender-benders had occurred as of Monday evening, no major injuries had been reported.
