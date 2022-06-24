The Tahlequah Fire Regional Training Center was renamed last week to honor former Fire Chief Bob Adrian.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker asked for approval from the City Council during an April 4 meeting. He recalled how Adrian saw the need to have a place for firefighters to train in a more controlled environment.
"Fire Chief Bob Adrian started started at the Tahlequah Fire Department in 1971. He retired in 2000 with 29 years of service."
In the late 1980s, Adrian asked then-Fire Chief Sam Pinson, and later Chief Robert Frank, if he could pursue funding for a training center.
"They were able to secure funding for a 'burn tower' in the early 1990s. This training center has grown to add a skills building, classrooms and numerous props used to train firefighters around the county and state," said Baker.
The training center has saved the city and county thousands of dollars by offering a local training base, Baker said.
"With Bob's vision, the training center has made the city and county better-trained firefighters and first responders, and has made the community a safer place to live," said Baker. "It is my honor, and with a lot of pride, [to know] the Tahlequah Fire Department had a small part in helping change the name of this training center to the Chief Bob Adrian Regional Fire Training Center."
Larry Watts, Lowrey VFD chief, thanked Adrian for his years of service and for being a friend to the rural fire departments.
Keys Fire Chief Yogi Cole said he and Adrian go way back, to when their parents did business with one another
"I had the pleasure of serving with Bob on the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association Board. Bob went on that board and was elected in Stillwater in 1988, and served five years. He was also on the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement board during that time," said Cole.
He explained how Adrian represented and supported each and every firefighter throughout his years of service.
"Bob, it's a pleasure to have you as my friend," Cole said, as he began to choke up.
Tim Knight, fire chief for the Cookson VFD, said the those relatively new to fire service may not realize how good they have it with all the amenities available to them.
"It wouldn't have been here if it were't for Bob, and not only on the county level, but on the state level. He's supported the fire service, represented us beyond any of our wildest expectations," said Knight.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, presented a citation to Adrian and echoed the achievements about his time as a fire chief and board member.
"Now therefore, pursuant to the motion of Rep. Bob Ed Culver, the Oklahoma House of Representatives extends to Fire Chief Bob Adrian [a] sincere congratulations and directs that this citation be presented," Culver read.
Adrian thanked those who were there and said it was a journey to see a dream come true of offering firefighters a state-of-the-art training facility.
"I thought they needed to be prepared before they ever got there, so that if they encountered anything, at least they would have experience of having been there and knowing what to get into, how to size it up and make it work, how to be safe, and go home safe, too," said Adrian. "
The Chief Bob Adrian Regional Fire Training Center sign was designed by Drake & Co Sign Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.