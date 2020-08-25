Stylists and barbers in Tahlequah have stayed consistently busy since they were allowed to reopen after being shuttered for about a month this spring.
Since they're already used to sanitizing and cleaning, they haven’t had to make many other changes.
“We ask that all of our clients who come through our doors to please wear a mask. We have been wearing our mask even before the city mandate,” said Gail Ward, owner of Cyndi's Hair Designs.
Cyndi’s just moved down the block and is now at 320 S. College Ave. The new building allows for plenty of space to social distance.
Ward said one of the popular hairstyles clients are wanting features “simple beachy waves,” but the pandemic has altered some choices.
“We've had a lot of ladies coming in with the COVID grow-outs. They are wanting to grow their hair out natural or strip the color off their hair completely,” said Ward. “It's a really long process, but it’s beautiful once completed.”
Kelon Carter at Vivid Salon and Boutique is a multiple Best of Cherokee County winner, and he has almost 30 years' experience cutting hair.
“It was a family business, but personally, at the time we were going through the savings and loan collapse. I was in real estate and was out of a job,” said Carter. “Hair is recession-proof.”
One of his challenges during the pandemic stems from people being afraid of close contact.
“We follow the same CDC guidelines as doctors' offices, so it's really safe. Overall, the salon business has always been safe because we're regulated,” said Carter. “Things new to everybody else are the same to us. There are a few more measures in place now.”
He found it interesting that a high percentage of his clients, when they reopened after the lockdown, were doctors and nurses.
“They were the first to show support for us. They couldn't wait to get their hair done,” he said.
Carter gets a lot of referrals, so he seldom has time for walk-ins. Lately, he's been giving a lot of pixie cuts.
“I've always specialized in short hair. My ability is to make short hair look good on a woman,” said Carter.
A couple of chairs down is another award-winner. Tyron Knight goes by TK, and while he’s been a professional barber since 2016, he started cutting his brother’s and his own hair in the sixth grade.
“It’s something I always did for free until college. Then I started charging $10 for a cut,” said Knight, 30. “It’s a second nature of mine. It’s a way to do art. I started out doing painting and drawing, but that didn’t work.”
Knight likes to spend quality time on the haircut and with the client. He credits that to his being named Best Barber in the Best of Cherokee County Readers’ Choice Awards.
“I book appointments for 30 minutes per person. Most do about 15-minute appointments,” said Knight. “Some people like that's fast money, but I don’t like to push people out of the seat.”
Since he makes time for his clients, taking the extra minutes to do additional cleaning has been one of Knight’s biggest challenges during the pandemic. That and the four weeks the salon was closed.
“I had some money saved up, so that wasn’t an issue. Emotionally, it did kind of affect me because I wasn’t able to cut hair or see people,” he said.
After having 15 jobs since he was 15 years old, Knight is happy he ended up working at Vivid Salon.
“This has been my best work place. The team is just amazing. I couldn’t feel more at home,” he said.
Men’s hairstyles don’t tend to be as trendy as women’s, but Knight finds works to make clients happy. One popular style is a hard part with a combover. Another is having lines or designs cut in.
“A lot of kids who come in ask for football numbers etched into their hair, or footballs or team logos,” said Knight.
