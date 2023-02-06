Hall announces seeking D3 Tribal Council position

Lisa Hall has announced her candidacy for Cherokee Nation Tribal Council District 3 in Cherokee County.
Hall is a lifelong resident of Park Hill. She and her husband of 34 years, Clif Hall, have raised three grown children together: Cooper, Connor, and Emily. He is District 3 Cherokee County commissioner.
Hall considers herself to have a true servant’s heart. She began her career working for the people of Cherokee County in the District Court Clerk’s office, then for Cherokee children as the Johnson-O'Malley specialist at Keys Elementary.
She has also worked with Cherokee Nation in realty and later in Indian Child Welfare.
