Every Halloween, parents face the challenge of balancing their children's sugar intake. Trick-or-treaters visit dozens of houses every year collecting candy. While some parents confiscate candy and redistribute it over time, others let them store their lode in their room.
On top of this, many parents love to bake for the holiday. Popular are cemetery pudding cups, pumpkin hand pies, mummies in a blanket, donuts on a string, ghost cookies, popcorn balls, and more.
Spooky foods are a great way to entertain guests for Halloween parties. While incorporating sugar in Halloween food is inevitable, there are popular foods that require less sugar or no sugar at all.
Heather Winn, family and consumer sciences educator for Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County, recommends making scary pizza faces.
Toast English muffins, then top with pizza sauce. Arrange their choice of topics on English muffins and top with grated cheese for “hair.” Heat English muffins to melt the cheese and serve.
Toppings can include olives, zucchini, green peppers, almonds, mushrooms, pepperoni, green onions, or whatever is popular.
She also recommends making witches brew with a bloody hand. For the bloody hand, pour cranberry juice into a plastic glove. Don’t overfill the glove as the liquid will expand when it freezes. Seal tightly with a rubber band or strong. Freeze until the juice is solid. Before serving, run hot water over the glove just long enough to unstick from the frozen juice. Carefully peel or cut the glove off. Set the bloody hand in the punch bowl with one liter of ginger ale and 16 ounces of orange juice.
She also recommended having kids eat healthy snacks before they go trick or treating. Healthy and non-food trick-or-treat handouts can include stickers, temporary tattoos, popcorn, pretzels, chalk, bubbles, bookmarks, raisins, fake teeth, funny glasses, yogurt, pencils, tooth brush, string cheese, glow sticks, fruit and veggies, nut snacks, play-dough, applesauce, and small toys.
Cathy Fite Calloway of Cathy’s Jars loves making buttermilk candy for the holiday.
“It melts in your mouth,” she said.
She also recommends making mini loaves of bread, which are a big hit in her family.
Lavonda Terrell, owner of a local bakery, recommends making Halloween cookies as a family.
“I’m loving the idea of the cookie kits to purchase and kids and adults can decorate them themselves,” she said.
She also noted that popular on social media this year are “roasting marshmallows over a campfire cupcakes.”
For the recipe, users can bake their favorite style of cupcake, preferably in a brown or dark cupcake wrapper. Pipe orange frosting on the cupcake. Add pretzel sticks to give the appearance of a campfire. Place two mini marshmallows on a toothpick to give and place on top of the frosting.
