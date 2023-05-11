Visitors gathered at the steps of Seminary Hall on May 11 to celebrate the completion of recent renovations and a new museum focused on the heritage of the historical building.
Northeastern State University President Steve Turner opened the ceremony with his remarks on the site.
"In 1887, the construction budget to build the 33,352 square feet, three-story seminary building was set at $57,500. The Cherokee Council authorized an additional $4,000 to complete the project for a grand total of $61,000. This means Seminary Hall cost $1.84 per foot to build in 1889," said Turner. "It costs more than that to renovate it in 2023. Today, a facility of this quality would probably cost about $400 per foot, and that would be even if you could find the craftsman to do the work."
Turner discussed the history of renovations at Seminary Hall, from when the cornerstone was laid on April 25, 1888, to repairs made after a severe storm in 1911, to the addition of air conditioning in 1975, and a $3.4 million renovation in 1994.
"This is the 12th improvement or renovation of this structure since it opened on May 7, 1889," said Turner.
This most recent renovation to Seminary Hall included substantial repairs to its exterior and the addition of a new museum on its third floor. Turner said the museum will showcase the important history of the relationship between NSU and the Cherokee Nation.
"I recall early conversations in 2013 with then-Principal Chief Bill John Baker. He had made preserving and restoring essential structures in the history of the Cherokee Nation one of his priorities," said Turner. "We both understood the significance of Seminary Hall. Why? Because since it opened on May 7, 1889, for over 134 years, its doors have always been open to the next generation of students. For us, for [Baker], for the [Tribal] Council, it was imperative to maintain and to protect the oldest building in the state of Oklahoma that represents a commitment to higher learning."
Turner said the estimated cost of repairing Seminary Hall – including fixes to the copper roof, drainage system, brick mortar, and the clock tower – was $4 million, and in 2015, the Cherokee Nation presented NSU a check to cover this cost. As renovations continued, more fixes had to be made, especially after a HVAC pipe burst in December 2018 and left a great deal of water damage.
"The total renovation to this building is now over $8.1 million," said Turner. "This amount exceeds the combined total of all past improvements."
There are still repairs to made. Turner said many of the windows need to be replaced, and landscaping around the building must be removed to limit potential root and moisture damage.
The event featured several speakers, including Dr. Brad Agnew, emeritus professor of history; Baker, Cherokee Nation former principal chief; Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.; Connie Reilly, Regional University System of Oklahoma board chair; and Northeastern Student Government Association President Chelbie Turtle, who expressed her appreciate for the building.
"As a proud Cherokee Nation citizen and a second-generation female NSU student, I could not be more grateful for the heritage and history that stems from Seminary Hall and has cultivated the environment across our university," said Turtle.
Hoskin said the Seminary Hall building stands as a symbol for two really important concepts: The unyielding desire of the Cherokee people to make progress by investing in education for a new generation, and the power of friendship between the state of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation.
"Now, with respect to the first [concept], the seminaries, not just this building, but the male and the female seminaries themselves represent the dedication of a people who might have succumbed to the trauma imposed by a brutal, United States federal Indian Removal Policy, but we didn't," said Hoskin. "It was built by a people who might have, in the face of unrelenting pressure, turned on each other and let those things that divide us, ultimately conquer us. This building stands as a symbol of a people that could have well scattered to the four winds. But instead, our ancestors chose that more difficult path of staying here and forging a future here together. This building reminds us that what they did in the face of all of that was to choose at this place to invest in their collective future."
After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests were invited to tour Seminary Hall's new museum, which featured many artifacts from the building's history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.