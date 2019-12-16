Hamby looks for 'a-ha' moments in classroom

Stephan Hamby Jr., 36, began teaching two years ago after the strikes drew his attention to the shortage of well-qualified teachers in the state of Oklahoma.
"I felt I could learn how to do the job well and be an asset to Tahlequah and the surrounding communities through the education system," he said.
Born and raised in Cherokee County, Hamby and his family have lived here for more than 100 years.
"My mother was a teacher for a few years and finished her career in education as a microcomputing services manager at NSU," said Hamby. "Several cousins, aunts, and uncles were also educators."
Along with a time being home-schooled, Hamby attended Lowrey School, Tahlequah Junior High, Tahlequah High School, and Northeastern State University. Currently, he teaches Oklahoma history and U.S. government to grades 9-12 at THS.
Hamby's favorite part about teaching is seeing students have that "a-ha moment."
"You see their eyes light up like a switch was flipped, and you know they've finally got it. Doesn't matter what 'it' is - coursework, life, etc.," he said.
A member of the Oklahoma Education Association, Hamby also coaches and sponsors the THS esports team.
To those considering a career in education, Hamby offers this: "Do it."
"Oklahoma needs good teachers, good people, speaking into the lives of this next generation," he said. "If you are currently in the process, drop any preconceived notions you have, as well as your social and political beliefs, and just focus on doing the best job you can for the students."
Some of Hamby's favorite moments come when he can provide the students with an out-of-the-ordinary learning environment.
"Occasionally, we will just discuss the course material, life, and-or current events like adults in a coffee shop," he said.
One challenge of being an educator, in Hamby's experience, is providing material students can connect to instead of just information and coursework.
"Otherwise, they'll just Google the answers, write them in the blank, and have no need or desire to retain the information, because if they ever need it again, they can just Google it again," he said.
To do the job well, Hamby has learned educators put in more hours than the scheduled workday.
"A ton of teachers spend a massive amount of time on extracurriculars, lesson planning, volunteering, grading papers, and other things," he said. "You see their cars parked outside of the school on weekends and holidays, preparing lessons or getting ahead. Salaried teachers do not get paid extra for all that extra time."
From Hamby's observations, teachers are often too busy to reach out for help they need, as a lot of them are working evenings and weekends to better serve their students.
"Some of them have life happening and just need someone to do something nice for them. Others are busy assisting less fortunate students through extracurricular activities - tutoring, coaching, counseling, listening, helping financially, food pantries, giving gifts, giving time," said Hamby. "If you really want to help a teacher, take the initiative. Get them movie tickets and babysit their kids for a couple of hours; get them an Amazon gift card they can use on their classes; bring somebody lunch, anything like that."
Hamby encourages parents to be involved in their children's education.
"Ask questions when they get home. Ask how they're doing in class. Ask if they're struggling. Ask if they are missing work. Email their teachers to touch base," said Hamby. "Active and involved parents will usually catch any molehills before they become mountains."
Hamby is married to Christine, and they have a 12-year-old son, Boyd; a 3-year-old daughter, Blake; and an adopted boxer/hound mix named Maggie.
His hobbies include playing video games, fishing, golf, metal detecting, watching documentaries, and enjoying music.
Things Hamby would like to check off his bucket list include: playing in the main event at the World Series of Poker, and visiting Machu Picchu and the Abbey of Hambye in France.
