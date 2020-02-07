Hammons says new duties won't affect other staffer status, duties as fire chief

Tahlequah's fire chief says he plans to use his new responsibilities to make positive changes in the community.
Interim City Administrator Alan Chapman approached Ray Hammons last week and asked him to consider being in charge of compliance departments.
Mayor Sue Catron called the change an "internal reorganization." Hammons said the administration is still working out the details, as far as what departments he will be supervising, but there could be room for flexibility.
Catron said Hammons has a "good grasp" of all the duties required. Employees in code enforcement, building inspection, animal control, and stormwater management will all report to Hammons from now on.
"It's a work-in-progress thing to try to make things flow easier, better, and alleviate some stress in other areas," Hammons said. "Nothing is changing. Stormwater management will still do their job, building inspections will still do theirs, code enforcement and animal control will still do theirs. I'm just managing the team."
Hammons has already met with department heads and plans to meet with them on a weekly basis.
"From this point forward, we will be meeting and discussing situations - not only daily, but weekly. If they have any issues that come across my desk, then I will address those as they come," he said.
Catron said the idea is to have compliance areas under one individual. She said the move will allow current Planning and Development Director Clinton Johnson more time to focus on planning and projects.
Hammons said he understands some people are concerned that his new responsibility means he is stepping into Johnson's role, and he said that is simply not the case.
"I'm not taking over Clint's job, and I couldn't do his job," he said. "He has a skill set that I don't have, and I have a skill set that he doesn't have, and we're two different people."
Johnson took over the Tahlequah Animal Shelter in 2016, when 260 dogs had been euthanized. He said he wasn't going to allow that to keep happening. Today, that number is down to just two since November 2018.
Animal Control Officer Vicky Green said the partnership with Humane Society of Cherokee County and Pets for Life has helped Animal Control lower the number of euthanized animals.
Hammons said work like this is a prime example of what he will continue in his new duties.
"Vicky is doing an outstanding job, and I hope to flourish it and make it bigger and better," he said.
A handful of citizens sent inquiries to the Daily Press, asking if the new duties meant Hammons was ready to retire as fire chief.
"At some point in time, I'm going to retire, but this is not a step for retirement for me," said Hammons. "Retirement is not on my forefront right now."
He will continue his role leading the Tahlequah Fire Department, and will split his time between being chief and being compliance supervisor. The chief said with his added duties, he will spend the same amount of time at Station 1 as he has always.
"I will also be absorbing those duties down here, as well as up there," he said. "I've worked too hard too long to let this position suffer, and I will open my arms and fulfill those responsibilities and take care of them as well."
Hammons added that he will not be receiving any extra compensation for his new duties.
Hammons was named fire chief following the retirement of Mike Swim in 2007. Prior to that, he served as assistant chief, and before that, as a firefighter. His family has been active in the community for many years. His wife, DeAnna, is Tahlequah city clerk.
