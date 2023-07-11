The board of directors of the Heartland Advanced Medical Manufacturing Regional Cluster will meet on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m.
The meeting will be hosted by the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority and the Cherokee Nation at the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center at 19600 E. Ross St. in Tahlequah.
Those attending should use GPS or follow the “HAMMRC” signs along Highway 62 and East Ross Street to the meeting place. For more information or direction assistance, contact Wayne Mays at 479-238-6999 or wmays@hammrc.com.
