The bond between a man and his dog can leave a lasting impression, but when the dog is your work partner, that bond is even stronger.
The Tahlequah Police Department has two K-9 officers, and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has one. All three dogs are Belgian Malinois, and they came from Little Rock K-9 Academy.
Recently, the Belgian Malinois became the dog of choice for police and military work due to their intense drive and focus. The breed is used as a working dog for many tasks including detection of odors such as explosives, accelerants and narcotics. They can track humans for suspect apprehension in police work, as well as search-and-rescue missions.
Training between the handlers and their K-9 officers is demanding. The state requires handlers to go through a minimum of 16 hours a month, and the three teams meet up once a week in different places to train on narcotic searches, bite work and tracking.
Tahlequah Police Officer Josh Girdner, who has been a handler for four years, said it takes a lot of time and dedication to work with the dogs.
"People don't realize the amount of work that goes into being a K-9 officer, because it's not like we get them already trained and that's it," said Girdner. "They're just like us; if we don't train them every week or every month, then you can see them start to gradually deteriorate and go down."
The dogs must go through an annual certification required by CLEET for narcotics detection. During narcotics search training, handlers will plant drugs in and around vehicles or buildings for the dogs to sniff out. Methamphetamine, marijuana, heroine and cocaine are all used for that purpose.
"I've got my Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Drug Enforcement Agency license, so I was able to get 28 grams of each drug that the dogs are certified on, and we train them with those," said Girdner.
Girdner and his K-9, Burro, have been partners since 2017. The two are together 24/7, and Girdner said it's about the same as having a child.
"There are times where you have to discipline him, but there are also times where he just wants to play," he said. "You just have to take him home and take all that stress off of him from riding around in a car all day and doing your job."
He said while Burro is a "man's best friend," he does have to make sure the officer has proper training and is ready to do his job.
"We have got to make sure that they're good at what they do, and he's a very energetic dog," said Girdner. "We get along really well. He's a loyal dog and dogs are just like people; they have different personalities, and he's very handler-protective."
Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls and his K-9 officer, Ivo, have been partners since 2017. Qualls said there's rarely what could be called a "typical day" in the life of a handler and his officer. Qualls said it varies day to day as to what happens as they arrive to work.
"We come to work, and then it depends on what goes on that day. We may run several cars for drugs, or we may have to track somebody - and it's rare, but it does happen that the dogs are sent for an apprehension," said Qualls.
Recently, Qualls switched to night shift while Girdner patrols during the day.
The balance helps TPD, which uses the scheduling to throw off those who know their routine.
"We want to separate the dogs from working different shifts just to cover more of the day. You know, people learn our habits and our patterns, and they adjust their criminal activity to what we're doing," said Qualls. "We change it up periodically."
He said Ivo was already trained when the two were paired up.
The dog has a background in French Ring competitions.
"That's where he started out as a puppy, so that's why his commands are in French, and the ring stuff is a lot of what we use as far as patrol," he said. "It's the bite work and the obedience, and he's highly trained on that."
Qualls said he had to learn the French commands to build that bond with Ivo. Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Cluck and his K-9 officer, Lucas, have been partners for approximately six months. The K-9 used to be partnered with Deputy Anthony Bowling before he switched to Cluck.
"He does really good with me, and we didn't have any problems as far as transitions with another handler," said Cluck.
When it comes to alerting his handler, Lucas is passive when he's first alerted.
"Aggressive is where they're scratching, but Lucas does a passive alert, which means he will sit. If it's hot outside and I run him on a car, he's not going to want to put his butt on the ground because it's too hot. The other thing I can watch for is when he'll lick where he thinks the narcotics are coming from," said Cluck.
As handlers, all three men agree it's rewarding to not only have someone always by their side at work and at home, but it's also a bonding experience for each of them.
"We all poke fun at each other during training and it's a good time for us to get together," said Cluck.
There are a number of reasons why a K-9 officer would be retired, but once it does, the handler gets first pick as to where the animal goes.
"It's more or less to the ability where they can't do the job well. A lot of these dogs, once they get older, they'll start to get some hip dysplasia, and then it causes them pain and there's no cure for it," said Qualls. "They're just like anybody else; they get too old to do it."
All three handlers said their partners are sharp at what they do and will get the job done right. But at the end of the day, they're ready to play, just like any other dog.
