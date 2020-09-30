HULBERT - Hulbert officials say they haven't dealt with any issues in regard to COVID-19 and residents adjusting to the new norm.
Mayor Shirley Teague said she's proud of Hulbert and how everyone has handled the pandemic.
"People have taken precautions and worn their masks, and I'm just really pleased with the way we have," Teague said. "For such a long time, we didn't have any cases, but eventually they started popping up."
Hulbert officials never implemented a mask mandate and Teague said they didn't have to.
"Really and truly, we're so small here. Our businesses put up signs on their doors and that pretty well covered us," she said. "Our schools and our churches are taking care of each other."
Police Chief Casey Rowe said he anticipated a hectic first few months on the job, but the residents aren't having to be told to practice social distancing or wear a mask, and are understanding of the situation.
"We've been very lucky here. It's been a 'use your own caution,' and we haven't had any problems," Rowe said. "With everything going on, I was expecting the worse, and we've been very blessed that nothing has happened."
Teague said she doesn't envy officials who are having to make bigger decisions than she's had to in the past seven months.
"We're in uncharted waters and we have to take each day at a time and see how things are at the time we need to make a decision," she said. "The decisions we've made here in town have been hard. We've thought them through and have tried to do the very best that we can for the city of Hulbert."
Looking at the road ahead, Teague and Rowe said they're making tough decisions for the small town and its traditions.
"The city does a Trunk-or-Treat every year, [but] we're no longer having it," Rowe said. "We'll have it next year if this is all gone, but I'm going to get my donations and have candy out here. I'm going to pre-bag everything up, and people can drive by or walk by and I'll pass out the candy."
Teague said they've talked about whether or not to have the Hulbert Christmas Parade, but they haven't made a decision just yet.
