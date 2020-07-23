For 15 years, Zoë Institute, in partnership with the Cherokee County Christian Ministerial Alliance, has operated Hands of Grace Warehouse to assist area residents in need.
A new warehouse was opened in January 2010, and now the hours of operation have been extended to Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"This gives shoppers more access during the week during the times they were shopping the most, which was the morning hours," said Donna Jones, who has been Hands of Grace Warehouse volunteer coordinator since 2005.
To be able to "shop" at Hands of Grace, community members have to get vouchers from Zoë Institute.
Originally started for single moms, the service has evolved.
"Because of the economy, we realized there were families or senior citizens who needed assistance," said Jones.
Jones said they have been seeing a lot more older adults over the past couple of years.
"The elderly tend to fall between the cracks," she said. "It would be hard to live on Social Security if you don't receive any supplements."
When the pandemic hit the area, Jones said they transitioned to drive-thru pickup for groceries. After a couple of months, they allowed people to come back into the building, but they are limiting the number allowed in at the same time, and the groceries are pre-bagged for shoppers. Having the groceries already bagged allows customers more time to look through clothing and other items, according to Charlene Bybee, who has volunteered at Hands of Grace for about 10 years.
The warehouse is set up similar to a store, as there are sections for different types of items. The clothing area is divided into children's, women's and men's, and many items are hanging up.
Shoppers can get 10 pieces of clothing and one pair of shoes during a visit. If it is near the end of a season, they may be allowed to take more.
"A lot of times, we'll put tubs out and let them go through them," said Jones.
When there are too many out-of-season items or clothes that have been there a long time, volunteers will collect them so they can be shipped off.
"We send them to a charity and get money per poundage. Recycling like that makes us a little bit of money," said Jones.
Foodstuffs usually available include nonperishable items, fresh produce, bread, and frozen meat. Along with clothing and household goods, the warehouse accepts toys, books, and some bedding. No mattresses are accepted. Electrical appliances are also not accepted, but furniture, and kitchen items - such as dishes, pots and pans - are.
Items must be dropped off on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
At this time, Hands of Grace needs hygiene products and paper goods.
"With food stamps, you can't buy toilet paper or hygiene products," Jones said.
The back of the warehouse is for storage and sorting. Bybee said that area stays full because of all the donations, which come from individuals, organizations and businesses. Food items come from the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Walmart, and food drives. According to Jones, One Moore Time Upscale Consignment and Boutique often donates items that don't sell.
"It's a real blessing because it's clean and they are nice things," she said.
Jones organizes the church groups and other volunteers who help at the warehouse. Volunteers assist customers up front, sack groceries, sort donations, and hang clothing. Those who can't volunteer when the warehouse is open may still be able to help during other hours.
Currently, there are nine church groups that rotate throughout each month, and there are usually about eight people present when the warehouse is open.
"I have some volunteers who work every time," she said. "We always need more partners. There are always clothes to hang and sort."
Student and youth groups are welcome to apply to volunteer.
"We've had sororities, fraternities and Sunday school classes," said Jones. "It is good for kids to give back and to see how blessed they are."
Learn more
Those who need assistance or wish to volunteer need to go to Zoë Institute and fill out an application. The office is open Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 309 S. Muskogee Ave. The phone number is 918-453-9778.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.