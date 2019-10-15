Hanging siding for Habitat

Hanging siding for Habitat

Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity Construction Supervisor Ty Hemken recently gave instructions to Habitat House 27 homeowner Ben Vanschuyver and volunteers on how to hang siding. From left are: Carolyn and Dan Banks, Vanschuyver, and Hemken.

Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity Construction Supervisor Ty Hemken recently gave instructions to Habitat House 27 homeowner Ben Vanschuyver and volunteers on how to hang siding.

Tags

Recommended for you