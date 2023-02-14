Happy birthday, Big Boy!

The Humane Society of Cherokee County held a birthday party Saturday, Feb. 11, for its oldest resident, Big Boy, who turned 15. This very good boy is lab mix and is available for adoption to the right person.
Mostly clear. Low 41F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 4:56 pm
