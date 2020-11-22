Harbor Freight Tools will open its new store in Tahlequah on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 8 a.m.
The store, 905 S. Muskogee Ave., is the 23rd Harbor Freight Tools store in Oklahoma. The store brings approximately 25-30 new jobs to the community. As a designated essential service, the store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. It will resume its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.
"We're ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Tahlequah and all of Cherokee County," said Michael Southern, store manager. "At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price."
The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more. At 18,600-square-feet, the stores are easier to shop than huge home centers.
During the COVID-19 crisis, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, including social distancing to protect the health and safety of customers and associates. Any individual who has any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to shop online at www.harborfreight.com rather than in the stores.
Harbor Freight Tools was founded in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father's small sales business into a mail order company. That first year, Smidt cut out the middlemen and sourced tools directly from factories, realizing that if he could buy tools directly for less, he could pass the savings on to the customer.
Today, Harbor Freight has over 1,100 stores across the country with over 21,000 employees. The company is still family owned and remains true to its beginnings while serving more than 40 million customers who depend on Harbor Freight's quality and value to earn a living, repair their homes and cars, and pursue their hobbies.
One of the company's core values is giving back to the communities it serves. In order to help protect health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients, Harbor Freight recently donated its entire stock of nitrile gloves, N-95 masks and face shields to hospitals in every community served by a Harbor Freight Tools store.
Harbor Freight Tools is also a major supporter of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, an initiative of The Smidt Foundation, established by company's founder to advance skilled trades education in public high schools America. The program's flagship initiative is the annual Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, which honors 18 public high school skilled trades teachers and their programs with $1 million in cash awards. For more information, visit harborfreighttoolsforschools.org.
Harbor Freight Tools supports nonprofit organizations that serve K-12 public education, first responders and veterans. For information on the donations program, visit harborfreightgivingback.org.
