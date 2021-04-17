Hard Rock career fair to showcase new jobs

TULSA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is looking to expand its award-winning staff at its career fair on Tuesday, April 20, 2-6 p.m., inside the Sequoyah Convention Center.
The event is open to the public, and many applicants will be interviewed and hired on the spot.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is looking to hire several key roles, including production cooks, servers, housekeeping staff, and security personnel. Positions start at $11 an hour and increase based on experience.
"This is an opportunity for Oklahomans to come grow with us and be a part of an exceptional team that's put Hard Rock Tulsa in the national spotlight," General Manager Martin Madewell said. "We take pride in being the region's entertainment and hospitality leader, and we are looking for team members to help us carry on this tradition."
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the winner of the 2020 Casino of the Year - Theater Award by the Academy of Country Music.
In 2019, the hotel and casino won a record eight of Tulsa World's Best in the World recognitions for Best Hotel, Best Casino, Best Buffet, Best Chef (Chef Tony Aidoo), Best Small Entertainment Venue, Best Golf Course, Best Wedding Venue and Best Banquet Facility.
"This company cares about its employees, as evidenced by the commitment to ensure all employees received compensation throughout the temporary closures this past year," Madewell said. "Additionally, working for CNE is a career, not just a job; the advancement opportunities and benefits are outstanding."
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa offers a comprehensive benefits package, including health, life, vision and dental insurance; matching 401(k) plan; paid vacation and sick leave; and many other benefits.
A full list of open positions can be found at www.JobsThatRock.com. All applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply. As part of Cherokee Nation Entertainment's current Responsible Hospitality protocols, applicants must wear a mask while inside the facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.