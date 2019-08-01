TULSA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is heating up the kitchen by searching for the newest members of its award-winning staff.
The region’s entertainment and hospitality leader is hosting a career fair on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2-6 p.m., designed to find those who are looking to take their culinary career to the next level
The event is inside the Grand Hall of the Cherokees, and is open to the public.
From venues like The Buffet to the upscale excellence at McGill’s on 19, several positions are available in Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa’s signature restaurants, including production cooks, pantry cooks, and saucier cooks to help curate the resort’s local flavor and chart-topping menus.
In 2018, Hard Rock Tulsa won Tulsa World’s Best in the World accolades for Best Casino Dining, Best Buffet, Best Banquet Facility, and Best Wedding Venue, along with Best Casino, Best Hotel and Best Small Entertainment Venue.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa offers a comprehensive benefits package, including health, life, vision and dental insurance; matching 401(k) plan; paid vacation and sick leave; and many other benefits.
A full list of open positions can be found at www.JobsThatRock.com.
Cherokee Nation Entertainment is a Native American-preference employer, and all applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. Find more information at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
