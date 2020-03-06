Hard Rock Hotel & Casino snags sixth ACM nomination

TULSA – Cherokee Nation's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa and The Joint will be honored in the 55th Annual ACM Awards with a nomination for Casino of the Year – Theater.
The nomination is The Joint’s sixth overall recognition by the Academy of Country Music. The Joint: Tulsa earned Casino of the Year – Small Capacity nominations in 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
“We continue to be recognized nationally for the world-class country music experience that we bring to Oklahoma,” said Martin Madewell, general manager for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. “All the credit goes to our staff who works incredibly hard to keep us performing at the top level. As we enter this new era for the venue, we know that level of excellence will continue to grow and keep us in the national conversation.”
After opening in 2010, The Joint will officially become Hard Rock Live on April 26 with a live performance from Grammy-winning Lenny Kravitz. In its 10 years, The Joint has been one of the leading country music venues in northeast Oklahoma with dozens of performances, including Blake Shelton, Jon Pardi, Reba, Hank Williams Jr., Lady Antebellum, Glen Campbell, Martina McBride, Vince Gill, Little Big Town, Cody Jinx, Willie Nelson, Tanya Tucker, Dolly Parton, Dierks Bentley and more.
The venue has also hosted a number of other iconic artists like Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morissette, KISS, Steven Tyler, Kid Rock, Paul Simon, Journey and Ringo Starr.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is competing against The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas; Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, Michigan; The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino in Las Vegas; and WinStar Global Event Center in Thackerville. The winner will be named at the 2020 ACM Awards on April 5.
For more information on the ACM Awards, visit www.acmcountry.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.