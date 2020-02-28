Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa hosting career fair March 4

TULSA – Full-time and part-time positions are available at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa’s career fair on Wednesday, March 4, 2-6 p.m., inside the Grand Hall of the Cherokees.
Hourly and salary positions are available throughout the award-winning resort, including food and beverage, gaming, valet, hotel and more. Positions start at $11 an hour and up, following an hourly wage increase for Cherokee Nation Businesses that went into effect in 2019.
2020 marks the fourth consecutive year that Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa has been recognized with the AAA Four-Diamond Rating. In addition, the entertainment destination also won a record eight of Tulsa World’s 2019 Best in the World accolades for Best Casino, Best Hotel, Best Buffet, Best Chef, Best Small Entertainment Venue, Best Golf Course, Best Banquet Facility, and Best Wedding Venue.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa offers a comprehensive benefits package for full-time employees, including health, life, vision and dental insurance; a matching 401(k) plan; paid vacation and sick leave; and many other benefits.
A full list of open positions can be found at www.JobsThatRock.com. The event is open to the public.
Cherokee Nation Entertainment is a Native American preference employer, and all applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.