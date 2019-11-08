TULSA – The region’s entertainment and hospitality leader is expanding its team for the holiday season and opening new opportunities for career growth for northeast Oklahoma. Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions are available at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa’s career fair on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2-6 p.m., inside the Sequoyah Convention Center.
Hourly and salary positions are available throughout the award-winning resort, including food and beverage, gaming, valet, hotel, and more. Positions start at $11 an hour and up, following an hourly wage increase for Cherokee Nation Businesses that went into effect earlier this month.
“The holiday season is a busy time for Hard Rock Tulsa,” said Jason Darrow, senior food and beverage manager. “We’re excited to add more positions to our team that will allow us to continue providing the rock-star service that our guests have come to expect from us.”
In 2019, Cherokee Nation’s flagship entertainment destination was recognized with the AAA Four-Diamond Rating, one of the travel industry’s most coveted distinctions, for the third year in a row. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa also won a record eight of Tulsa World’s 2019 Best in the World accolades for Best Casino, Best Hotel, Best Buffet, Best Chef, Best Small Entertainment Venue, Best Golf Course, Best Banquet Facility and Best Wedding Venue.
“The Hard Rock culture is strong because our people are behind all of our accomplishments,” Darrow said. “It’s a great source of pride for everyone to see our employees work hard and establish careers with us that result in future manager and director roles. We know those stories begin at our career fairs.”
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa offers a comprehensive benefits package for full-time employees, including health, life, vision and dental insurance; a matching 401(k) plan; paid vacation and sick leave; and many other benefits.
A full list of open positions can be found at www.JobsThatRock.com. The event is open to the public.
Cherokee Nation Entertainment is a Native American preference employer, and all applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. For more information, visit hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
