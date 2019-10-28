TULSA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is continuing its tradition of excellence inside the kitchen by searching for the newest members of its award-winning staff. The entertainment and hospitality leader is hosting a career fair for several key food and beverage positions on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 6 p.m.
The event will be inside the multipurpose room near Track 5, and is open to the public.
Positions available at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa include banquet servers, cashiers, cocktail servers, production cooks, and pantry cooks, among others. Positions start at $11 an hour and up, following an hourly wage increase for Cherokee Nation Businesses that went into effect earlier this month.
From venues like The Buffet to the upscale excellence at McGill’s on 19, Hard Rock Tulsa’s restaurants are operated as one of the region’s top culinary teams. Among the awards received this year, Chef Tony Aidoo won Tulsa World’s 2019 Best in the World accolade for Best Chef. Hard Rock also earned Best in the World awards for Best Buffet, Best Banquet Facility and Best Wedding Venue, along with Best Casino, Best Hotel, Best Small Entertainment Venue and Best Golf Course.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa was also recognized with the AAA Four-Diamond Rating in 2019, one of the travel industry’s most coveted distinctions, for the third year in a row.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa offers a comprehensive benefits package, including health, life, vision and dental insurance; a matching 401(k) plan; paid vacation and sick leave; and many other benefits.
A full list of open positions can be found at www.JobsThatRock.com.
Cherokee Nation Entertainment is a Native American preference employer, and all applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. For more information, visit hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
