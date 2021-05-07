TULSA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is looking for another round of its award-winning staff at its second job fair on Saturday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Many applicants will be interviewed and hired on the spot.
The event will be inside the Sequoyah Convention Center, and it is open to the public.
Available key roles include production cooks, servers, housekeeping staff, and security personnel. All applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply.
Compensation is based on experience. In addition to annual performance pay adjustments, employees are eligible for annual or quarterly monetary incentive awards. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa also offers a comprehensive benefits package, including health, life, vision and dental insurance; matching 401(k) plan; and paid vacation and sick leave.
A full list of open positions can be found at www.JobsThatRock.com. As part of Cherokee Nation Entertainment’s current Responsible Hospitality protocols, applicants must wear a mask while inside the facility.
