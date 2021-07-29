Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa plans to hire on the spot with career fair

TULSA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is getting a head start on seasonal hiring by hosting a career fair on Saturday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held inside the Sequoyah Convention Center and is open to the public.
Seasonal, part-time, and full-time positions are available. Many applicants will be interviewed and hired on the spot. Additionally, open interviews and on-the-spot hiring will also be available every Tuesday beginning Aug. 17 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa for those who cannot attend.
Compensation is based on experience. Available key roles include personnel in banquet services, front desk, production cooks, pool attendants, security, environmental services and housekeeping staff.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa offers a comprehensive benefits package, including health, life, vision and dental insurance; a matching 401(k) plan; and paid vacation and sick leave. In addition to annual performance pay adjustments, employees are also eligible for annual or quarterly monetary incentive awards.
A full list of open positions can be found at www.JobsThatRock.com. All applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply.
Located off Interstate 44 at exit 240, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. From signature restaurants and gaming to live entertainment, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa offers the best amenities in Oklahoma. Book your reservation by visiting www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
